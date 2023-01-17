Contact Us
Witnesses Sought: 24-Year-Old From Torrington Dies After Hitting Tree In Litchfield

Kathy Reakes
State Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that killed a 24-year-old Torrington man.
State Police are asking for witnesses to a Connecticut crash in that killed a 24-year-old man. 

Dominique Ehlinger, of Torrington, was killed around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16. when his 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport crossed the center line of Reder Road in Litchfield, ran off the left side of the road, and crashed into a tree, state police said.

Ehlinger died due to his injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to reach out to Trooper Sierra Thibault at (860) 626-7900 or sierra.thibault@ct.gov.

