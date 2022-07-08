Spike In Overdoses Reported In Litchfield County

A Connecticut county is reporting a spike alert in overdoses associated with the supply of available drugs in the area.

Litchfield County County officials reported that from Tuesday, June 28 to Tuesday, July 5, there were dozens of overdoses, with two of them fatal, according to Fox61.

A spike alert is triggered when there have been more than three overdoses in a 24-hour period, officials said.

When an alert is issued, the county's Opiate Task Force responds with messaging to make sure that drug users are aware and also offers information on where and how to get help.

Some of the resources used include the task force's mobile van which makes stops in different towns and offers such help as Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, fentanyl test strips, and information on treatment facilities, Fox 61 reported.

The county also has emergency overdose responders who respond to overdose emergencies.

According to the CDC, the opioid epidemic has hit all areas of the state and the country. In 2021, more than 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. they reported.

Those needing help can reach the 24/7 access helpline at 1-800-563-4086 or the Litchfield County Opiate Task Force's resource line at 860-256-8111.

To read the entire Fox61 story, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.