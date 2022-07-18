Seen Her Or This SUV? Alert Issued For Missing Litchfield County 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Emma Gagnon is believed to be operating a Nissan Pathfinder with the Connecticut registration 1ASWK7, Connecticut State Police out of the Litchfield barracks said in issuing a Silver Alert early Monday morning, July 18.

She's described as being 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red-and-blue pajama pants.

Police say she's been missing since Friday, July 1.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emma Gagnon is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop L, in Litchfield at (860)626-7900.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.