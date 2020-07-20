Police Sergeant Dies In CT Skydiving Accident

A veteran police officer died in a skydiving accident in Connecticut over the weekend.

Sgt. Christopher Callan of the East Greenwich Police Department in Rhode Island died at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 from injuries sustained in a skydiving accident at Danielson Airport on Airport Road, the department announced on Monday, July 20.

Callan was a 15 year veteran of the East Greenwich Police Department and was assigned as the 2nd shift supervisor. Callan was also a member of the Rhode Island National Guard.

During his military career, Callan served in the US Army Special Forces “Green Berets.” Callan also served numerous tours of duty overseas.

Callan also served as the Jump Master for the Rhode Island National Guard’s annual Leapfest competition at the University of Rhode Island.

According to the department, “Callan developed and maintained an extensive network of friends and colleagues worldwide due to his military and police service.”

Callan is survived by his three children, mother, father and two sisters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.