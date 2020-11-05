NY Man Sentenced For Trafficking Heroin In Connecticut

An extensive investigation into drug trafficking in Connecticut led to the arrest of a drug dealer who will spend the better part of a decade behind bars.

Brooklyn resident Brian Hanna, known as “Zo,” age 52, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin in Connecticut.

Hanna’s arrest came following a joint investigation headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck Police Departments into a heroin and cocaine trafficking operation headed by Keith Jordan of Waterbury.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that the investigation found that Jordan was receiving large quantities of heroin from various suppliers, including Hanna, and selling to the drug to other distributors and street-level customers.

Jordan also purchased and distributed cocaine.

Hanna, Jordan, and 27 others were charged in an indictment in March last year for various offenses related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

When Hanna and his co-conspirators were arrested, investigators seized:

3,000 bags of heroin;

400 grams of cocaine;

350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed;

400 grams of heroin;

10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana;

Fentanyl patches;

A one-kilogram press;

Four handguns;

Approximately $120,000 in cash;

Four vehicles.

Hanna pleaded guilty in November last year to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 100 grams or more of heroin. He remains released on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to report to prison on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Jordan also pleaded guilty and is currently awaiting sentencing.

