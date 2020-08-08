Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Isaias Outage Update: Latest Rundown Of Most-Affected Towns In Litchfield

Joe Lombardi
It could take until Tuesday for some in Connecticut to regain power.
It could take until Tuesday for some in Connecticut to regain power. Photo Credit: Eversource

Eversource has been making progress restoring power to customers in Connecticut who lost after Tropical Isaias barreled through the region.

A total of 240,590 of 1,281,259 Eversource customers (18.8 percent) are still without power as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Here's the latest breakdown of active power outages in Litchfield County, according to Eversource:

  • New Milford: 6,427 (46 percent of customers)
  • Winchester: 2,783 (45.3 percent of customers)
  • Woodbury: 2,337 (45 percent of customers)
  • Torrington: 1,893 (10 percent of customers)
  • Litchfield: 1,616 (34.2 percent of customers)
  • Watertown: 1,762 (17.2 percent of customers)

Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

