Isaias Outage Update: Latest Rundown Of Most-Affected Towns In Litchfield

Eversource has been making progress restoring power to customers in Connecticut who lost after Tropical Isaias barreled through the region.

A total of 240,590 of 1,281,259 Eversource customers (18.8 percent) are still without power as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Here's the latest breakdown of active power outages in Litchfield County, according to Eversource:

New Milford: 6,427 (46 percent of customers)

Winchester: 2,783 (45.3 percent of customers)

Woodbury: 2,337 (45 percent of customers)

Torrington: 1,893 (10 percent of customers)

Litchfield: 1,616 (34.2 percent of customers)

Watertown: 1,762 (17.2 percent of customers)

Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

