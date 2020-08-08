Isaias Outage Update: 1,200 Crews Now At Work; Latest Rundown Of Most-Affected Towns

About 320,000 customers in Connecticut remain without power as of Saturday morning, Aug. 8 - four days after Tropical Isaias swept through the region.

Of those outages, about 291,000 are in the Eversource service area.

Nearly 1,200 crews – including mutual aid from out-of-state – were continuing to repair the widespread damage to the electric system on Friday, Aug. 7, an increase of approximately 500 crews from Thursday, Aug. 6, Eversource said.

Despite calling in outside contractors, many from out of state, Eversource is estimating that storm restoration will not be “substantially complete” until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

A breakdown of active power outages in Litchfield County, according to Eversource:

New Milford: 6,121 (44 percent of customers)

Winchester: 3,823 (68 percent of customers)

Woodbury: 3,200 (62 percent of customers)

Torrington: 2,348 (13 percent of customers)

Litchfield: 1,971 (42 percent of customers)

Watertown: 1,961 (19 percent of customers)

New Hartford: percent of customers)

