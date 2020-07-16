Here's How Many Bears Have Entered Homes Of CT Residents, Called ‘Unprecedented' By DEEP

An “unprecedented” number of Connecticut residents have gotten up close and personal with black bears this summer inside their homes.

Interactions between black bears and people are continuing their year-to-year rise, resulting in unprecedented numbers of complaints and requests for assistance, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced this week.

DEEP said that the interactions have varied, including some bears entering homes or gravely injuring leashed and unleashed dogs.

According to DEEP, in 2020, the department has received 25 reports of bears entering homes, already more than any previous year. Currently, the state is on track to triple the average number of home entries reported in 2018 and 2019.

There were 17 home entries reported in June alone, more than all of 1019.

“Black bears should never be fed – either intentionally or unintentionally,” DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson said. “Bears that are attracted to homes by easily-accessible foods lose their fear of humans.

“Such bears spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, increasing risks to public safety, the likelihood of property damage, and the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles.”

DEEP said that If you encounter a bear while in your yard or hiking, “make your presence known by yelling or making other loud noises. Never attempt to get closer to a bear. If a bear does not retreat, slowly leave the area.

“If in your yard, go into your house, garage or other structure. If the bear persistently approaches, go on the offensive, shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks.

“If your dog is hiking with you, it is imperative that you keep the dog on a short leash and do not let it roam free – this is for the safety of your dog, yourself, and the bear.”

Never feed bears;

Do not feed birds in the spring (starting in late March), summer, and early fall. Clean up spilled seed from the ground;

Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or storage area. Adding ammonia to cans and bags will reduce odors that attract bears. Periodically clean garbage cans with ammonia to reduce residual odor. Garbage for pickup should be put outside the morning of collection and not the night before;

Do not store leftover birdseed or recyclables in a porch or screened sunroom as bears can smell these items and will rip screens to get at them;

Supervise dogs at all times when outside. Keep dogs on a short leash when walking and hiking. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs. (Dogs are required to be on a leash when visiting State Parks, State Forests, and Wildlife Management Areas. Check dog and leash regulations for town properties, land trusts, and other public properties before heading to those areas);

Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside;

Use electric fencing to protect beehives, agricultural crops, berry bushes, chickens, and other livestock;

Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed;

Avoid placing meat scraps or sweet foods, such as fruit and fruit peels, in compost piles.

DEEP said that when it comes to bears, Connecticut residents should follow these instructions:

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.