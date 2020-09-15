Eversource Removing Storm-Damaged Trees Across Connecticut

After over 10,000 trees toppled in July and August due to Tropical Storm Isaias and a damaging microburst, energy company Eversource is urging Connecticut homeowners to keep an eye out for precarious trees near power lines and to support their hazardous tree removal program.

Since those storms, the company said, they have removed hundreds of storm-damaged trees to prevent further power outages.

“Trees are the number one cause of power outages and removing these trees is critical, especially with fierce storms happening more frequently," said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Alan Carey. "Roughly 60 percent of Connecticut’s landscape is forested, with many large, mature trees located over or near power lines.

“We trim and remove hazardous trees every day along state and local roads and can’t stress enough the importance of communities and customers working collaboratively with us to support these efforts so we can reduce the number of tree-related power outages in future storms.”

Eversource is spending over $83 million this year on tree trimming and removal efforts over 4,200 miles across Connecticut via its vegetation management program, according to the company.

“Our vegetation management program is a thoughtful plan that balances the needs of reliable service to our customers and the natural beauty of our communities,” said Carey. “We appreciate the understanding of town leaders and property owners as we work together to lessen the risk of tree-caused power outages in future storms.”

