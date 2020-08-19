CT Postal Employee Admits To Stealing Mail

A woman who worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service admitted to stealing mail.

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 19 that Amy Makaros, of New Britain, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between November 2018 and February 2019, while she was employed as a USPS mail carrier in Farmington, Makaros stole numerous pieces of mail.

Those stolen items included greeting cards that contained gift cards or other items of value, Durham said.

When confronted by investigators, Makaros admitted her theft and subsequently surrendered approximately 19 pieces of mail and four gift cards that she had stolen.

Theft of mail by a postal employee carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

This investigation has been conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elena L. Coronado.

U.S. Attorney Durham encouraged individuals who believe they are a victim of theft related to this case to file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or by visiting uspsoig.gov/form/new-complaint-form.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.