Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of Children Hospitalized In NYS With Mysterious Shock-Like Illness Jumps To 64
News

CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Again: Latest Rundown Of Cases By Town, City, County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Towns and cities with the most case are shown in dark red.
Towns and cities with the most case are shown in dark red. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to decrease in Connecticut.

There are now1,445 people currently hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, May 6. That's a drop of 55 patients from a day before.

The number of cases went up to 30,995, an increase of 374, and there were 85 new COVID deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 2,718, an increase of 85 from a day earlier.

A total of 111,447 tests have been done, with 2,804 being completed since Tuesday, May 5.

For detailed information, including the latest number of cases by city and town, click here and scroll down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.