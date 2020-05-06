CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Again: Latest Rundown Of Cases By Town, City, County

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to decrease in Connecticut.

There are now1,445 people currently hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, May 6. That's a drop of 55 patients from a day before.

The number of cases went up to 30,995, an increase of 374, and there were 85 new COVID deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 2,718, an increase of 85 from a day earlier.

A total of 111,447 tests have been done, with 2,804 being completed since Tuesday, May 5.

For detailed information, including the latest number of cases by city and town, click here and scroll down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.