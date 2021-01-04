COVID-19: Vaccine Supply In CT May Exceed Demand By End Of April; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont proclaimed that the state's supply of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to exceed demand by the end of the month as the state continues to "put shots in arms" at one of the quickest rates in the country.

With eligibility to receive the vaccine opening up to anyone 16 and older, Lamont announced on Thursday, April 1 Connecticut remains in the top three most vaccinated states in the nation.

As of April 1, there have been 1,250,457 first doses administered in Connecticut, while 733,931 residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,935,375 COVID-19 doses of the vaccine have been administered since the program began earlier this year.

A breakdown, by age group, of who has been vaccinated in Connecticut:

65+: 81 percent received at least one dose;

45+: 65 percent;

16+ 43 percent.

There were 35,538 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Wednesday, March 31, resulting in 1,580 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 4.45 percent infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 492 still being treated, while 14 new fatalities brought the death toll to 7,900 statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 312,468 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 1:

Fairfield: 89,598;

New Haven: 80,806;

Hartford: 75,802;

New London: 20,674;

Litchfield: 12,872;

Middlesex: 11,552;

Windham: 9,881;

Tolland: 8,614;

Unknown: 1,089.

