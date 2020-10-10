COVID-19: Uptick In Northeast Cases 'Concerning,' Says Dr. Birx Of Coronavirus Task Force

One of the leaders of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force is cautioning that the rise of recent COVID-19 cases in the Northeast is “concerning.”

Dr. Deborah Birx said in Boston on Friday, Oct. 9 that she’s seen signs of a “silent spread” of COVID-19 in the Northeast, calling it concerning and commenting that people in the region take precautions to help curtail the spread of the virus.

“We do see some of those early signs that we saw across the south after Memorial Day, a sense that there’s early, asymptomatic silent spread occurring in communities,” Brix said.

Birx said that the spread largely hasn’t been contributed to public spaces such as businesses or schools, but have been attributed to smaller private gatherings where some have become lax and failed to socially distance themselves or wear face coverings.

"The spread of the virus now is not occurring so much in the workplace as people have taken precautions," she said. "It's happening in homes and social occasions and people gathering and taking their mask off and letting down their guard and not physically distancing,"

Birx cautioned that if certain precautions aren’t taken, the Northeast could see a rise in COVID cases, similar to what happened in the south and other parts of the country earlier this year.

“That’s what we saw happen in the south. People let down their guard when they were with friends and family,” Birx stated. “They took off their masks and (they turned into) spreading events.

“Now is the time to act in the Northeast,” she added. “And that means we have to change our personal behaviors.”

