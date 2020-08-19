COVID-19: UConn Kicks Several Students Out Of Dorms After Late-Night Party

Some University of Connecticut students have been removed from campus after being busted during a late-night dorm party, violating COVID-19 rules.

The school announced that an undisclosed amount of students have been removed from housing due to an "unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.”

"According to the report we reviewed (Tuesday, Aug. 18), students were not wearing masks, closely assembled, and endangering not only their own health and well-being, but that of others at a time when UConn is working to protect our community and resume classes in the context of a deadly global pandemic," a statement from school officials said.

The party happened on Monday, Aug. 17 at a residence hall on UConn’s Storrs campus.

"These actions do not represent or speak for the 5,000 residents currently composing our residential community," the statement continued. "Our residential community has demonstrated an admirable commitment to follow universal precautions and keep our community safe. In doing so, they have made a considerable sacrifice.”

UConn is testing its entire residential population for COVID-19 upon students’ arrival to campus, and providing testing for off-campus students who plan to commute to attend in-person courses.

The school announced this week that approximately 0.10 percent of the 3,850 students tested were positive for COVID-19.

"We applaud and honor your actions during this quarantine,” school officials said. “As a reflection of that commitment, we need our students to know how sincere we are in insisting that our COVID-19 health and safety procedures as well as our quarantine procedures be followed.

“We cannot afford the cost to the public health that is associated with inviting students into a room for a late-night party. The vast majority of our students are doing the right thing – but every student needs to do the same.”

The students in violation of the COVID-19 rules were issued “interim actions” and will remain removed from housing as the investigation into the late-night party continues.

"Despite the circumstances, we are deeply grateful for the exceptional work of the Residential Life staff in building community and protecting health and safety,” UConn officials said. “As residents, we ask that you join them in this important task and not let the actions of the few endanger the health and safety of the many.”

