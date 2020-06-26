COVID-19: Three New Symptoms, Including Runny Nose, Added By CDC

Three new symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been added by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
They are:
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Symptoms already listed are:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
The list does not include all possible symptoms, the CDC notes.
The CDC had initially listed three symptoms for COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.
In late April, it added chills/repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
