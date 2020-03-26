COVID-19: Supplies Grow Short In Connecticut As Lamont Asks For Disaster Declaration

As Connecticut's governor, Ned Lamont, requested a presidential major disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, testing, and medical supplies are still in short supply as hospitals put out the call for help.

In Fairfield County, the state's hardest-hit area, there are 546 of the 875 confirmed cases in the state, 47 of the 113 hospitalizations and 12 of 19 deaths.

Danbury Hospital opened a field hospital on Thursday, March 26.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said the hospital has put out a call for such basics as Clorox, peroxide, and bleach wipes. They also are in need of the much-coveted ventilators, respirators and masks, and personal protection gear.

In an effort to help. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that he has submitted a request FEMA for a presidential major disaster declaration.

“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our country,” Lamont said. “If approved, this disaster declaration request will provide greatly needed assistance to our residents, as well as our local and state governments, so that we can try to bring some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge.”

If the assistance is approved, Connecticut residents may have access to additional resources to support childcare, crisis counseling, and other needs identified as a result of the pandemic.

In the meantime, Boughton said donated items for the hospital can be dropped off at the hospital's main valet entrance at 24 Hospital Ave.

