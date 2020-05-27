Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
News

COVID-19: Seventh CT Inmate Dies Due To Virus

Kathy Reakes
An inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers has died from COVID-19.
An inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers has died from COVID-19. Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Correction

A 60-year-old man is the seventh inmate under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Correction to die from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The inmate was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution, in Somers, located in Tolland County, to the UConn Health Center for treatment on Wednesday, April 30, said the Department of Corrections.

The individual had been taken to the hospital on several occasions throughout his 28-years of incarceration, the department said.

He died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 26, officials said.

Due to medical privacy laws, the unnamed inmate last entered the state correctional system in 1991, and was serving a 43-year sentence for murder, the department said.

His maximum release date was in September of 2023.

To date, of the 792 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19, 514 having already recovered from the virus.

Two weeks ago the Department of Correction began offering COVID-19 testing to all inmates.

To date, a total of 1,579 offenders have been tested, with 298 showing asymptomatic positive results.

“I was hopeful that we would not experience another death due to the coronavirus,” said Corrections Commissioner Rollin Cook. “We will keep working to prevent any more. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

