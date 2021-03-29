Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: Positivity Rate Up In CT, 18 New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Breakdown By County

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
COVID-19 is spreading in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut increased over the weekend, as the state saw nearly two dozen new virus-related deaths reported.

There were 91,407 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut between Friday, March 26, and Sunday, March 28, resulting in 3,229 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 3.53 percent infection rate.

Forty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, leaving 498 still being treated, while 18 new fatalities brought the death toll to 7,883 statewide since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Since the pandemic began, more than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 308,439 confirmed cases.

Lamont touted Connecticut's COVID-19 program as one of the best in the country after administering more than 240,000 first doses last week as eligibility is set to expand to 16 and older as of Thursday, April 1. 

A total of 1,189,197 first doses have been administered in Connecticut since the pandemic began, with 684,200 fully vaccinated as of Monday, March 29.

A breakdown of who in Connecticut has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health:

  • 65+: 80 percent;
  • 55-64: 61 percent;
  • 45-54: 38 percent;
  • All adults 16+: 41 percent.

"The speed at which Connecticut's vaccine providers have been getting doses out is enabling us to accelerate our vaccine program even further." 

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 29:

  • Fairfield: 87,890;
  • New Haven: 79,060;
  • Hartford: 74,654;
  • New London: 20,412;
  • Litchfield: 12,518;
  • Middlesex: 11,364;
  • Windham: 9,782;
  • Tolland: 8,457;
  • Unknown: 1,073.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

