COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back on the rise as it approaches 3 percent, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals continues to decline.

In Connecticut, the daily positive infection rate rose to 2.83 percent of those tested on Monday, Sept. 27, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In total, 19,555 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Sept. 27, resulting in 553 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 259 still being treated for the virus. Of those, 194 - 74.9 percent - are unvaccinated.

As of last week, more than 325 patients were still being treated for COVID-19.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2.5 million residents receiving at least one shot, while nearly as many have completed the vaccination process, according to the latest data released by the state.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in the latest update:

65+: 97 percent

55-64: 89 percent;

45-54: 81 percent;

35-44: 80 percent;

25-34: 72 percent;

18-24: 68 percent;

16-17: 78 percent;

12-15: 67 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 28:

Fairfield: 109,999 (11,661 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 102,307 (11,969);

Hartford: 95,162 (10,672);

New London: 26,249 (9,898);

Litchfield: 15,424 (9,108);

Middlesex: 14,386 (8,856);

Windham: 12,413 (10,629);

Tolland: 10,911 (7,239).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.