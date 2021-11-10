COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate Above 3 Percent For Second Day; Breakdown Of Cases By County

For the second straight day, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is above 3 percent as the state and region gears up for the holidays.

The daily positive infection rate of those tested in Connecticut dipped slightly, to 3.03 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 10, down from 3.23 percent the previous day, which represented the highest figure in six weeks.

A total of 17,585 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total to 11.197 since the pandemic began in March 2020, resulting in 533 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, as the total statewide rose to 406,752.

Two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated rose up to 334 after dropping below 200 for several days last week.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Nov. 10:

Fairfield : 113,125 (11,992 per 100,000 residents);

: 113,125 (11,992 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 106,385 (12,446);

: 106,385 (12,446); Hartford : 99,721 (11,183);

: 99,721 (11,183); New London : 27,923 (10,529);

: 27,923 (10,529); Litchfield : 17,413 (9,656);

: 17,413 (9,656); Middlesex : 15,101 (9,297);

: 15,101 (9,297); Windham : 13,667 (11,703);

: 13,667 (11,703); Tolland: 11,515 (7,640).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

