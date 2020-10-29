COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 30 As Positivity Rate Hits 6.1 Percent

More municipalities have been added to Connecticut's “Red Alert” list as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

A total of 30 municipalities have now been designated at “red,” which means they’ve seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day. That's an increase of 11 from the previous list of 19 locales. (See first image above.)

Other areas have received “orange” (10 to 14 new cases per 100,000 residents per day) and “yellow” (five to nine cases per 100,000 residents) alert designations.

The news comes as the percentage of positive test results in the state hit 6.1 percent, with 21,739 tests administered and 1,319 coming back positive on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A total of 321 patients are now being hospitalized, up 12 from a day earlier.

There were five COVID-related deaths on Wednesday in the state, bringing the total number to 4,609 during the pandemic.

“I look at it as the second wave,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Amid the spike, the city of New Haven has reverted to a Phase 2 economic reopening, Mayor Justin Elicker.

Lamont said it's possible the entire state may have to roll back to Phase 2 from Phase 3.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing home will be required.

For an interactive map of cases by town/city, click here.

For a list of positive cases by county as well as by municipality, click here and scroll down.

