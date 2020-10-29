Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Duo Who Robbed Dick's Sporting Goods In Area
News

COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 30 As Positivity Rate Hits 6.1 Percent

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A breakdown of where COVID-19 cases in Connecticut have been cropping up with the now 30 "red" zones. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The yellow, orange, and red alert designations in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Connecticut DPH

More municipalities have been added to Connecticut's “Red Alert” list as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

A total of 30 municipalities have now been designated at “red,” which means they’ve seen more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day. That's an increase of 11 from the previous list of 19 locales. (See first image above.)

Other areas have received “orange” (10 to 14 new cases per 100,000 residents per day) and “yellow” (five to nine cases per 100,000 residents) alert designations.

The news comes as the percentage of positive test results in the state hit 6.1 percent, with 21,739 tests administered and 1,319 coming back positive on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A total of 321 patients are now being hospitalized, up 12 from a day earlier.

There were five COVID-related deaths on Wednesday in the state, bringing the total number to 4,609 during the pandemic.

“I look at it as the second wave,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Amid the spike, the city of New Haven has reverted to a Phase 2 economic reopening, Mayor Justin Elicker.

Lamont said it's possible the entire state may have to roll back to Phase 2 from Phase 3.

While in the red, residents have been advised to limit trips outside the house, and public events and gatherings should be canceled. Indoor and outdoor activities are also subject to postponement.

Some non-essential businesses may also be temporarily shut down as a precaution, and mandatory testing of residents, staff, and visitors at nursing home will be required.

For an interactive map of cases by town/city, click here.

For a list of positive cases by county as well as by municipality, click here and scroll down. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.