COVID-19: No New Cases In CT Nursing Homes For First Time Since Pandemic's Start

For the first time since the pandemic began, Connecticut went an entire week without a single new COVID-19 case reported in state nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the milestone on Thursday, July 1, as Connecticut continues attempting to vaccinate every resident living in the state’s nursing homes.

Since July 21 last year, the Department of Health reported 18,591 total COVID-19 cases in nursing home residents and 8,777 virus-related deaths through Tuesday, June 29.

“With our nursing home residents nearly entirely vaccinated, this is more proof that vaccines work,” Lamont said.

On Wednesday, June 30, Connecticut tested more than 8,000 people for COVID-19, with just 35 coming back positive for a 0.43 percent positive infection rate. There were six more people admitted to state hospitals with the virus, as the total being treated his 37.

One new virus-related death was reported, bringing the total to 8,279 since the pandemic began.

Connecticut also continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in the country, with 2,268,296 first doses administered, and 2,087,263 completing the vaccination process.

Percentage of Connecticut residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, by age group:

65+ : 95 percent;

: 95 percent; 55-64: 85 percent;

85 percent; 45-54 : 74 percent;

: 74 percent; 35-44 : 70 percent;

: 70 percent; 25-34 : 61 percent;

: 61 percent; 18-24 : 57 percent;

: 57 percent; 16-17 : 65 percent;

: 65 percent; 12-15: 47 percent.

