COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infection Rate Steady In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

More than two dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as the number of newly reported daily infections rose slightly.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 25 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total as of Thursday, Nov. 18 to 8,834 statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, up to above 4 percent before dropping down to 2.55 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

On Nov. 17, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 29,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 747 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 241.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine per capita, with 2,689,183 residents receiving at least one shot, while 2,449,199 have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Nov. 18:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 85 percent;

25-34: 78 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 13 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 114,149 (12,101 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 107,605 (12,589);

Hartford: 100,832 (11,308);

New London: 28,564 (10,770);

Litchfield: 17,799 (9,870);

Middlesex: 15,281 (9,407);

Windham: 14,022 (12,007);

Tolland: 11,670 (7,743).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

