COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

More than 50 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as the number of newly reported infections is dropping.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 53 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total up to 8,629 statewide as of Thursday, Sept. 30, as the infection rate is back on the decline.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, from around 4 percent, before settling under 2 percent, to 1.26 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

On Sept. 29, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 13,098 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 165 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Sixteen more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 234 down more than 200 from two weeks ago.

Of those hospitalized, approximately 75 percent are unvaccinated.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,534,453 residents receiving at least one shot, while 2,343,943 have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Sept. 30:

65+: 97 percent

55-64: 90 percent;

45-54: 81 percent;

35-44: 81 percent;

25-34: 73 percent;

18-24: 69 percent;

16-17: 78 percent;

12-15: 68 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Sept. 30:

Fairfield: 110,235 (11,686 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 102,556 (11,998);

Hartford: 95,387 (10,697);

New London: 26,345 (9,934);

Litchfield: 16,468 (9,132);

Middlesex: 14,433 (8,885);

Windham: 12,483 (10,689);

Tolland: 10,945 (7,262).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

