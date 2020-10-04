COVID-19: Lamont Extends Closures For Restaurants, Bars, Provides Relief For Renters

Gov. Ned Lamont is keeping Connecticut effectively closed down for non-essential business for at least another month due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, even as the number of hospitalizations statewide has begun to stabilize.

Lamont announced on Friday, April 10, that he is signing an executive order extending the deadlines for all of the previously enacted closures, distancing, and safety measures until at least Wednesday, May 20.

There are currently 9,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, which resulted in at least 380 deaths. More than 1,400 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak.

The governor said he will “continue to consult with medical experts every day and do our best to protect the health and safety of Connecticut.”

“This is no doubt a difficult situation, but I cannot stress enough that these actions are saving lives by staying home,” he said. “While data is starting to show a flattening of the curve, we're not out of the woods. Returning to normal too soon will have too many negative consequences.”

Lamont planned to sign a second executive order on Friday that would provide relief to renters in Connecticut. The order would prohibit landlords from issuing eviction notices through July, though exceptions can be made for unfit tenants.

There is also a 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May for people who have lost their jobs or been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor said it’s pivotal that despite the numbers stabilizing, stressing that social distancing and keeping non-essential businesses closed is key.

“There has been a lot of hope over the past week or so, as we’ve seen maybe we’re beginning to bend the curve, but I also think we have to remember the other analogy in regards to this virus: we’re fighting a war,” he said. “It’s the invisible enemy, and we’re going to win this war.”

Lamont said that vigilance is important, and Connecticut residents can’t afford to get complacent, despite the improving numbers.

“We’ve been hearing that we won the war, and ‘it’s time to reopen my bar, or my restaurant, or my barbershop,’ but I need to remind people that this silent enemy doesn’t just surrender,” he added. “This virus has something to do with how we end this war and what timing we have. We also have something to say about that as well by ramping up testing, developing vaccines and practicing social distancing.

“This isn’t (Gen. Robert E.) Lee going to Appomattox and putting his sword down and eating the Civil War. This isn’t V-E Day, where we’re going to bring the troops home by Easter and we celebrate. We need to be prepared to continue the fight.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.