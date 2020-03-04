COVID-19: Lamont Addresses Rumors About Martial Law, Closing Liquor Stores

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is considering setting up an informational hotline to dispel rumors and misinformation about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has been spreading online.

Lamont said in a radio interview that the state might set up a hotline that is different than the overloaded 2-1-1 line, which would allow his office to provide general information to Connecticut residents.

During the interview, Lamont and his staff refuted claims that the state or federal government was going to enforce a mandatory two-week "shelter-in-place" order, or that all businesses, from liquor stores to some others currently deemed "essential" would be forced to shutter their doors.

Following his radio interview on WINY in Putnam, Lamont took to social media to dispel the rumor that the National Guard is preparing for a federal or state lockdown of residents in their homes.

The governor said that rather than helping put Connecticut in a state of Martial Law, “the Connecticut National Guard has been leading the effort to deploy and build field hospitals.”

During his last update, Lamont said there have been 3,824 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 2,132 were reported in Fairfield County. There are currently 827 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and 112 residents have died since the outbreak.

