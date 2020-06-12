COVID-19: Lake Compounce Announces Date For Reopening, With These Restrictions

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a visit to Lake Compounce Park when it reopens next month will look a little different, with bathing suits paired with face masks.

Located in Bristol, in Hartford County, the fun park announced they will be re-opening for the summer season on Wednesday, July 1, to Sunday, July 5, for season pass holders Appreciation Days.

The general public can join the fun on Monday, July 6, park officials said.

But all the splishing and splashing will be mixed with a lot of safety measures such as social distancing and limiting the number of visitors to the park, as well as wearing face masks and having your temperature taken.

All guests ages three and older will be required to wear face coverings, except while on water attractions or while swimming, park officials said.

In addition, guests will have to have their temperature checked when entering. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will be denied entry.

Another new feature includes all tickets and season passes will only be sold online. Guests will need to register for the date they wish to visit in advance, in addition to their regularly purchased Ticket or Season Pass.

If the date you wish to visit is not listed in the online calendar, visitors will need to choose another day.

The change in ticketing will allow the park to control the number of people attending on any given day, and not overcrowd the park.

For more information, visit the park here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.