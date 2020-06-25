COVID-19: 'Keep It Up, Connecticut' Lamont Says, Comparing Decline In Cases To Other States

Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging state residents to “keep it up, Connecticut,” as it continues to see a sharp decline in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations while other states are spiking across the nation.

Connecticut saw only 14 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health.

There were 14 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,175 Connecticut residents were tested, and there were 10 new virus-related deaths.

“Compared to where we were over two months ago, we couldn’t be more proud of the low case numbers you see today—but we have to keep doing everything we’ve been doing to keep them down,” Lamont posted on Twitter with a graph (above) comparing Connecticut to other states.

“Wear a mask, remain socially distant, and get tested. Keep it up, Connecticut!”

On Thursday, June 25, Lamont also spoke of the progress Connecticut has made in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Lamont said that Connecticut residents have largely followed the protocols put forth by the state, which has helped the metro area lead the way nationally in combating the virus.

“Right now (the economy) is about 95 percent open, and people have more or less been following the protocols, but we know we’re not an island and our region is not an island,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing what we have to do to protect ourselves from incoming viruses from infected areas.”

Lamont has credited the people of Connecticut with taking the necessary precautions such as social distancing, wearing face coverings, and following the mandates during the state’s methodical reopening of the economy.

“We’re always worried about (backsliding),” he said. “Look around at the rest of the country. I think a lot of that has to do with the bars being open and people not wearing the masks … that’s been a big driver.

“So far we’re doing pretty well here, but let’s face it, some are getting cabin fever, and it’s getting warmer out there, so I’m worried about that.”

Lamont added: “I talk to some of the southern governors about what’s going on (and they made excuses) about hospitalizations going up,” he continued.

“In Connecticut, everybody knows someone not just who has lost a job, but someone who lost a life. That might not be true in some of the other states, so we’re more likely to take (the virus) seriously around here and hope the message translates to the rest of the country.”

Since the outbreak began, Connecticut has tested 400,391 residents statewide, resulting in 45,913 positive tests. There are currently 124 people currently hospitalized with the virus, and there have been 4,287 COVID-19 fatalities.

There have been 15,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fairfield County, with 1,067 deaths. There have been 1,406 confirmed cases in Litchfield County, resulting in 141 fatalities.

