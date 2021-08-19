Contact Us
COVID-19: Infection Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Zak Failla
The COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut continues to remain high.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals continues to rise by more than two dozen as the number of new infections continues to surge due to variants of the virus.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut dipped slightly day-to-day, from 4.25 percent to 2.99 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 17, while the number of patients hospitalized with the virus climbed from 321 to 348 statewide.

A week ago, approximately 160 COVID-19 patients were being treated for the virus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 19,824 COVID-19 tests administered on Aug. 17, resulting in 593 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus. 

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 8,300 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Wednesday, Aug. 18:

  • Fairfield: 104,091 (11,034 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 96,340 (11,271);
  • Hartford: 88,692 (9,946);
  • New London: 23,807 (8,977);
  • Litchfield: 15,239 (8,450);
  • Middlesex: 13,488 (8,450);
  • Windham: 11,331 (9,703);
  • Tolland: 10,087 (6,692).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

