COVID-19: Hospitalizations Under 1,000 In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is under 1,000 for the first time in 2022 as the state continues its recovery from the January surge of new infections.

In the latest update from Gov. Ned Lamont, there were 14,293 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, Jan. 31, resulting in 1,240 new cases for a daily positive infection rate of 8.68 percent, up slightly.

The previous day, the infection rate was at 7.33 percent, the lowest in January 2022.

Fifty-six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the number being treated statewide to 995, 538 (54.1 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 9,900 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Tuesday, Feb. 1:

Fairfield: 193,175 (2,547 deaths);

New Haven: 183,151 (2,595);

Hartford: 169,521 (2,889);

New London: 51,160 (587);

Litchfield: 29,959 (413);

Middlesex: 25,960 (453);

Windham: 24,498 (274);

Tolland: 19,288 (248);

Unknown: 2,688 (4).

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 1, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 82 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 43 percent.

