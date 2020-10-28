Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: Here's Where CT Ranks For Lowest Positivity Rate Among 50 States, DC

Zak Failla
New York is among the nation's leaders in COVID-19 positivity rate.
Photo Credit: Johns Hopkins University

Connecticut continues to be among the nation’s leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University’s Resource Center, it was determined that with a 2.51 percent positive COVID-19 infection rate, Connecticut has the eight-lowest positivity rate in the country.

Only Maine (0.77 percent), New York (1.39 percent), New Hampshire (1.50 percent), Massachusetts: 1.59 percent, the District of Columbia (1.60 percent), Hawaii (2.23 percent), and Vermont (2.39 percent) had lower positivity rates.

Connecticut is one of 16 states that currently meet the World Health Organization’s positivity rate standard of having an infection rate of 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days. Thirty-six states and territories do not meet that threshold.

According to Johns Hopkins University, “it is important to track the testing that states are doing to diagnose people with COVID-19 infection in order to gauge the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and to know whether enough testing is occurring.

“When states report the number of COVID-19 tests performed, this should include the number of viral tests performed and the number of patients for which these tests were performed.” 

To view data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, click here.

