COVID-19: Here's When Masks Or Cloth Face Coverings Are Required To Be Worn In CT

An executive order signed by Gov. Ned Lamont will require cloth face coverings to be worn in public wherever close contact is unavoidable.

It goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

In addition, Lamont ordered a further postponement of Connecticut's presidential primary. It's now been moved to Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Here are details of the order on face coverings:

"Cloth face coverings or higher level of protection required in public wherever close contact is unavoidable: Effective at 8 p.m. on April 20, 2020, any person in a public place in Connecticut who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

"In addition, individuals shall use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

"The commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development will be required to update the previously issued Safe Workplace rules and Safe Store rules.

"Nothing in this order shall require the use of a mask or cloth face covering by anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition, anyone under the age of 2 years, or by an older child if the parent, guardian or person responsible for the child is unable to place the mask safely on the child’s face.

"If a person declines to wear a mask or face covering because of a medical condition as described above, such person shall not be required to produce medical documentation verifying the stated condition."

View the executive order here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.