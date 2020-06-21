Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of CT Cases By Town

Daily Voice
A look at Connecticut towns with the most -- and least -- COVID cases.
Hospitalizations due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to decline in Connection.

As of Sunday afternoon, June 21, there are only 149 people hospitalization due to COVID-19, one less than a day earlier.

There were nine new COVID-related deaths since Saturday, June 20, bringing the total number of fatalities statewide to 4,260 during the pandemic.

Forty new positive test results were reported, bringing the total to 45,755 since March.

For the latest number of cases by town, click here and scroll down to Page 5.

