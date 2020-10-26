Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Testing Positivity Rate, Rundown Of Cases By Town

Zak Failla
A breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut as of Monday, Oct. 26. Photo Credit: ct.gov
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases, by municipality, in Connecticut, on Monday, Oct. 26. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The COVID-19 positivity rate is back down to 2.2 percent after spiking at 3 percent for the first time since the summer last week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said late Monday afternoon, Oct. 26 that over the weekend, 92,191 COVID-19 tests were administered throughout the state, with 2,047 testing positive for the virus.

There are currently 270 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 213 last week, and there were 12 newly reported virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,205,259 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, with 65,421 confirmed cases and 2,678 probable cases. There have been a total of 4,589 COVID-19 fatalities since March.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID cases in Connecticut, by county as of Monday:

  • Fairfield: 21,994 confirmed (899 probable);’
  • Hartford: 16,754 confirmed (762 probable);
  • New Haven: 15,997 confirmed (597 probable);
  • New London: 3,567 confirmed (93 probable);
  • Litchfield: 2,099 confirmed (93 probable);
  • Middlesex: 1,853 confirmed (84 probable);
  • Tolland: 1,599 confirmed (125 probable);
  • Windham: 1,377 confirmed (17 probable).

For the latest breakdown by town, click here and scroll down.

