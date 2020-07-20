Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Testing Rate, Other New Data

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has remained steady in Connecticut.

From Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, 27,323 tests were administered with 162 coming back positive (0.59 percent positivity rate).

During that time, there were 10 COVID-related deaths in the state.

A total of 54 patients are hospitalized for COVID, a decline of 12 since Thursday, July 16, and the lowest number since March 23.

For the latest CT COVID data report, click here.

