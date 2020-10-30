COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Rate, Rundown Of Cases By City, Town, County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back down after peaking at more than 6 percent a day earlier.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state-administered 30,554 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Oct. 29, with 761 coming back positive for the virus, a positive infection rate of 2.5 percent.

Lamont announced that there were seven new virus-related deaths, and that eight new COVID patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 329 across the state.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,284,896 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut that resulted in a total of 67,519 confirmed positive cases and 3,688 probable cases. There have been 4,595 virus-related deaths since March.

Here is a rundown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, by county, as of Friday, Oct. 30, according to the state’s Department of Health:

Fairfield: 22,737 confirmed (1,418 probable);

Hartford: 17,297 (887);

New Haven: 16,489 (863);

New London: 3,695 (108);

Litchfield: 2,158 (147);

Middlesex: 1,922 (96);

Tolland: 1,648 (132);

Windham: 1,449 (17).

For the breakdown of COVID-19 cases, by municipality, click here and scroll down.

