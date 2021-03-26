Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown By County, Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; Photo Credit: ct.gov

The COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut are largely trending in the right direction as the state saw its positive infection rate dip back below 3 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 59,630 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Thursday, March 25, resulting in 1,699 confirmed cases for a 2.85 percent positivity rate, down nearly a full percent from the day before.

According to the Department of Health, there were three newly confirmed virus-related deaths - down from four the previous day - as the total rose to 7,865.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals for treatment, leaving 456 still being monitored for the virus.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, there have been more than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 305,210 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 26:

  • Fairfield: 87,366;
  • New Haven: 78,536;
  • Hartford: 74,346;
  • New London: 20,348;
  • Litchfield: 12,388;
  • Middlesex: 11,299;
  • Windham: 9,754;
  • Tolland: 8,416;
  • Unknown: 1,057.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

