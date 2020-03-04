Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Executive Order Reserves CT Hotels, Short-Term Rentals For Essential Workers

A look at the latest executive order related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Short-term rentals, motels, and hotels in Connecticut will be repurposed and utilized by essential workers and the vulnerable as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread through the state.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that will “ensure that hotels and other types of short-term rentals are being used by those who need it most at this challenging time.”

Among those the beds are reserved for includes healthcare workers, first responders, essential employees and the most vulnerable populations, including the homeless.

Residents who need a place to quarantine, those who need long-term care and anyone who needs housing due to property damage will also be permitted.

There have been a total of 3,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, and 112 deaths reported since the outbreak.

“We’re trying everything we can to limit transportation throughout the state and intrastate following on the president’s transportation advisory,” Lamont said. “Not leisure travel. Not vacationers. We’re trying to make sure that is not just prioritized — but exclusively for essential workers.”

The executive order goes into effect as of Friday, April 3.

