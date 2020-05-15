COVID-19: CT Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend Under These Rules

Beaches in Connecticut will be opened up in time for Memorial Day Weekend celebrations as the region begins slowly “unpausing” amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

State beaches in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware will reopen on Friday, May 22, though there will be restrictions in place. Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the decision to open beaches was made by a regional approach, in coordination with governors in the other states.

“If Connecticut or New Jersey opened their beaches, we’d see a flood of New Yorkers going there, so we worked to come up with a multi-state agreement that accommodates all needs,” he said. “We want what’s best for New Yorkers, but it’s not in New Yorkers best interest in going to an overcrowded beach.”

State officials agreed that beaches must stay below 50 percent capacity, which will be monitored at entrance and exit points. Group contact activities and sports are prohibited, masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced.

Though the beaches will be open, concession stands will be closed, as well as picnic areas, amusement rides, and arcades.

There were 94 new COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut overnight, as the total rose to 3,219 since the outbreak began. There have been 149,562 Connecticut residents tested for the virus, with 35,464 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

