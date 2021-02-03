COVID-19: CT Sees Less Than 500 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community, County

After seeing a small spike in new COVID-19 infections in Connecticut over the weekend, the state saw less than 500 new cases in the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

In Connecticut, 12,782 COVID-19 tests were administered on Tuesday, Feb. 2, resulting in 482 positive cases after seeing more than 2,500 new infections earlier this week.

The 3.77 percent positive infection rate is down from 4.36 the day before and from more than 10 percent last month as the state combated the post-holiday surge of the virus following gatherings of friends and families.

There have now been 257,004 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.86 million tested statewide.

Twenty-four new virus-related deaths were reported in the latest data, bringing the total to 7,157 in Connecticut. Another 26 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 874 COVID-19 patients still being treated for the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Feb. 3:

Fairfield: 73,651;

Hartford: 64,818;

New Haven: 64,733;

New London: 17,332;

Litchfield: 10,142;

Middlesex: 9,466;

Windham: 8,461;

Tolland: 7,076;

Unknown: 843.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

