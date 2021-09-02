Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Sees Increase In Hospitalizations, 16 New Deaths; Latest Rundown Of Cases

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov

Connecticut saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases as the positive infection rate approaches 4 percent according to the latest data released by the Department of Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 22,602 COVID tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 869 positive cases.

The 3.84 percent infection rate is up from approximately 3 percent last week. Last month, the state was contending with an infection rate topping 10 percent following the holiday season.

There have now been 264,608 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Connecticut out of more than six million tested statewide.

Sixteen new virus-related deaths were reported in the latest data, bringing the total to 7,298 in Connecticut. 

Eleven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, leaving 826 still being treated for the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Feb. 9:

  • Fairfield: 75,471;
  • New Haven: 66,619;
  • Hartford: 66,561;
  • New London: 17,948;
  • Litchfield: 10,443;
  • Middlesex: 9,720;
  • Windham: 8,756;
  • Tolland: 7,336;
  • Unknown: 885.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

