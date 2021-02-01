COVID-19: CT Sees 3,900-Plus Cases; Latest Data By Community, County

Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Connecticut over the weekend after surpassing a total of 250,000 last week.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced there were 101,971 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 3,931 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 253,954 statewide since the pandemic began.

The 3.86 percent infection rate among those tested is slightly higher than last week, though a far cry from the "post-holiday spike" in cases that saw that number hovering near 10 percent last month.

Seventy-three new virus-related deaths were reported in the latest data, bringing the total to 7,119. Another 73 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 912 COVID-19 patients still being treated for the virus.

A total of approximately 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Monday, Feb. 1:

Fairfield: 72,026;

Hartford: 63,211;

New Haven: 63,085;

New London: 16,753;

Litchfield: 9,883;

Middlesex: 9,202;

Windham: 8,200;

Tolland: 6,841;

Unknown: 822.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

