Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

COVID-19: CT Reports 28 New Deaths, Hospitalizations Drop; Latest Rundown Of Cases By Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

More than two dozen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, though the positive infection and hospitalization rates continue to drop statewide.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that there have been 28 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 7,326 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Fifty-six COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving health officials to monitor 770 current cases.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, there were 28,662 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 888 positive cases. The 3.1 percent positive infection rate is down from 3.84 percent the day before.

There have now been 265,496 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 6.1 million tested statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Feb. 10:

  • Fairfield: 75,752;
  • New Haven: 66,828;
  • Hartford: 66,761;
  • New London: 18,007;
  • Litchfield: 10,468;
  • Middlesex: 9,762;
  • Windham: 8,783;
  • Tolland: 7,353;
  • Unknown: 894.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

