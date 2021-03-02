COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Up Slightly, New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown By Community

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Connecitcut as the overall positivity rate of those tested statewide rose slightly to nearly 3 percent.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Monday, March 1, there were 17,331 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, with 502 coming back positive for a 2.9 percent infection rate, up slightly from over the weekend, but still one of the lowest rates since mid-November.

The new COVID-19 fatalities brought the death toll to 7,658 since the pandemic began.

Lamont said that four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 413 still being treated statewide.

A total of 283,128 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.8 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, March 2:

Fairfield: 81,025;

New Haven: 71,998;

Hartford: 70,543;

New London: 19,308;

Litchfield: 11,204;

Middlesex: 10,494;

Windham: 9,220;

Tolland: 7,861;

Unknown: 973.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

