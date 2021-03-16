COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Spikes Near 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Connecticut saw a sharp spike in the state's positive COVID-19 rate as 11 new virus-related deaths were reported.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 17,203 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, March 15, resulting in a total of 853 confirmed infections.
The 4.96 percent infection rate is up from under 3 percent over the weekend.
The new COVID-19 deaths brought the total to 7,799 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Lamont said that four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 403 still being treated for the virus.
A total of 7,217,595 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 293,955 laboratory-confirmed cases.
The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 16:
- Fairfield: 84,130;
- New Haven: 75,354;
- Hartford: 72,446;
- New London: 19,850;
- Litchfield: 11,704;
- Middlesex: 10,926;
- Windham: 9,484;
- Tolland: 8,185;
- Unknown: 1,023.
