COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Spikes Near 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Connecticut saw a sharp spike in the state's positive COVID-19 rate as 11 new virus-related deaths were reported.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 17,203 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, March 15, resulting in a total of 853 confirmed infections.

The 4.96 percent infection rate is up from under 3 percent over the weekend.

The new COVID-19 deaths brought the total to 7,799 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Lamont said that four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 403 still being treated for the virus.

A total of 7,217,595 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 293,955 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 16:

Fairfield: 84,130;

New Haven: 75,354;

Hartford: 72,446;

New London: 19,850;

Litchfield: 11,704;

Middlesex: 10,926;

Windham: 9,484;

Tolland: 8,185;

Unknown: 1,023.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.