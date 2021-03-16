Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Spikes Near 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map Photo Credit: ct.gov

Connecticut saw a sharp spike in the state's positive COVID-19 rate as 11 new virus-related deaths were reported.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 17,203 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, March 15, resulting in a total of 853 confirmed infections.

The 4.96 percent infection rate is up from under 3 percent over the weekend.

The new COVID-19 deaths brought the total to 7,799 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Lamont said that four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 403 still being treated for the virus.

A total of 7,217,595 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 293,955 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 16:

  • Fairfield: 84,130;
  • New Haven: 75,354;
  • Hartford: 72,446;
  • New London: 19,850;
  • Litchfield: 11,704;
  • Middlesex: 10,926;
  • Windham: 9,484;
  • Tolland: 8,185;
  • Unknown: 1,023.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

