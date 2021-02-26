COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Hovers Near 2 Percent; Here's New Breakdown By County, Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate is hovering near 2 percent as the state saw less than 800 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours following a small spike in new cases earlier in the week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 35,512 COVID-19 tests administered across the state on Thursday, Feb. 25, resulting in 787 new cases for a 2.22 percent positivity rate, up slightly, but still one of the lowest numbers recorded since mid-November.

Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 451 still being treated. The eight new virus-related deaths brought the total to 7,622 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

A total of 279,946 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.67 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Feb. 26:

Fairfield: 80,011;

New Haven: 70,893;

Hartford: 69,857;

New London: 19,096;

Litchfield: 11,082;

Middlesex: 10,336;

Windham: 9,144;

Tolland: 7,770;

Unknown: 970.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

