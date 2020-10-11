Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Two States Added To CT Travel Advisory
News

COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Soars To 6.74 Percent; Here's New Breakdown By County, Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of total COVID-19 cases in Connecticut as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has spiked to the highest number since the peak of the pandemic in the spring.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10 that in the past 24 hours, there were 22,612 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, resulting in 1,524 newly confirmed positive cases.

The 6.74 percent positivity rate is the highest the state has seen since May.

Fifty-two more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 548, and there were nine new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,596,983 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 82,987 positive cases. A total of 4,707 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

  • Fairfield: 26,036 confirmed (2,141 probable);
  • Hartford: 19,605 (1,163);
  • New Haven: 19,165 (1,269);
  • New London: 4,256 (141);
  • Litchfield: 2,582 (195);
  • Middlesex: 2,277 (119);
  • Tolland: 1,843 (188);
  • Windham: 1,687 (28).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.