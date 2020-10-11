COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Soars To 6.74 Percent; Here's New Breakdown By County, Town

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has spiked to the highest number since the peak of the pandemic in the spring.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10 that in the past 24 hours, there were 22,612 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, resulting in 1,524 newly confirmed positive cases.

The 6.74 percent positivity rate is the highest the state has seen since May.

Fifty-two more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 548, and there were nine new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,596,983 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 82,987 positive cases. A total of 4,707 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 26,036 confirmed (2,141 probable);

Hartford: 19,605 (1,163);

New Haven: 19,165 (1,269);

New London: 4,256 (141);

Litchfield: 2,582 (195);

Middlesex: 2,277 (119);

Tolland: 1,843 (188);

Windham: 1,687 (28).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

