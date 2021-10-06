COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Falls Back Below 2 Percent, Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 2 percent as it continues fluctuating daily as the state contends with variants of the virus.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Oct. 6, officials were recording 19,825 new tests that were administered the previous day, resulting in 377 laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the daily positive infection rate to 1.90 percent, down from 2.52 percent the previous day.

Seven new patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals to bring the total down to 230 being treated for the virus statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.25 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 392,951 confirmed cases.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Oct. 6:

Fairfield : 110,735 (11,739 per 100,000 residents);

: 110,735 (11,739 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 103,110 (12,063);

: 103,110 (12,063); Hartford : 95,980 (10,763);

: 95,980 (10,763); New London : 26,603 (10,031);

: 26,603 (10,031); Litchfield : 16,590 (9,200);

: 16,590 (9,200); Middlesex : 14,540 (8,951);

: 14,540 (8,951); Windham : 12,664 (10,844);

: 12,664 (10,844); Tolland: 11,017 (7,310).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

