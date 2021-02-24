Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Under 500; Here's Latest Breakdown By County, Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut hospitals has dropped to below 500 for the first time since the holiday season.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from Gov. Ned Lamont, leaving 495 still being treated for the virus.

Lamont said that on Tuesday, Feb. 23, there were 47,512 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,493 positive cases for a 3.14 percent positivity rate, down from 3.92 the day before.

There were 23 new virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,595 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

A total of 278,184 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of nearly 6.6 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Feb. 24:

  • Fairfield: 79,237;
  • New Haven: 70,150;
  • Hartford: 69,407;
  • New London: 18,914;
  • Litchfield: 10,975;
  • Middlesex: 10,259;
  • Windham: 9,095;
  • Tolland: 7,705;
  • Unknown: 949.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

