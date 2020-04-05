Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Decline For 12th Straight Day

Joe Lombardi
A look at current COVID hospitalizations by county in Connecticut.
Hospitalizations in Connecticut related to the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) declined for the 12h straight day.

Two straight weeks of a decline in hospitalizations are one of the criteria for reopening a state's economy established by the federal government.

There are now 1,464 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, a decline of 24 from a day earlier, Gov. Ned Lamont announced at a news briefing Monday, May 4.

The state is just shy of 30,000 cases with 29,973, up 661 from the previous day.

There were 61 new COVID-associated deaths in the state.

“The death rate, blessedly, is slightly lower the last five days than it was the previous five days,” Lamont said.

A total of 2,556 have died in Connecticut due to the virus.

For the latest data from throughout the state, including a rundown by cities and towns, click here.

